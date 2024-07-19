MotoGP India ropes in cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as its new brand ambassador

MotoGP has signed former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as its brand ambassador for the Indian edition of the popular global motorsport. Dhawan appeared in the latest commercial for Eurosport, the official broadcaster for MotoGP, as the announcement was made by the global bike racing body on Thursday. Dhawan is an avid biker himself with models like Harley-Davidson Fat Boy in his collection. MotoGP India edition of the race will be held at Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in March next year.

As part of the commitments, Shikhar Dhawan will appear in commercials to promote the motorsport in India. Yamaha, one of the most popular racing bike manufacturers in the world, will be the title sponsor for MotoGP in India.

Reacting to his appointment as brand ambassador of MotoGP India, Dhawan said, "It feels like a full-circle moment for me, especially when I think back to my days riding my favourite bike through the streets of my hometown Delhi. What excites me most is the potential we have to introduce MotoGP to new audiences across India. Together, we aim to inspire and engage fans with the exhilarating world of MotoGP."

Also Read : F1 driver Magnussen to leave Haas at the end of this season

History of MotoGP race in India

The first edition of MotoGP race in India was held at the BIC in Greater Noida last year. The second edition of the MotoGP India race was earlier scheduled to be held this year. In May, the plans to hold the race in September has now been pushed to March 2025 instead, effectively making it a part of the next season.

Earlier, there were reports of the MotoGP India's 2024 race cancellation after speculations surfaced of Dorna, the co-organiser of the race in India along with the Uttar Pradesh government and FairStreet Sports, wanting to drop the round from the calendar over non-payment of dues. However, the Indian organisers clarified that all the financial obligations would be finalised by June and were pushed back due to the ongoing general elections in the country.

First Published Date: