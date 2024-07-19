HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Motogp India Ropes In Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan As Its New Brand Ambassador

MotoGP India ropes in cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as its new brand ambassador

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2024, 10:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Shikhar Dhawan, an avid biker himself, will represent the popular bike racing motorsport in India for MotoGP.Dhawan recently featured in a commercial
...
MotoGP India Shikhar Dhawan
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed the brand ambassador for MotoGP India. The 2024 Grand Prix of India was slated to take place between September 20-22, but has now been pushed to March next year.
MotoGP India Shikhar Dhawan
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed the brand ambassador for MotoGP India. The 2024 Grand Prix of India was slated to take place between September 20-22, but has now been pushed to March next year.

MotoGP has signed former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as its brand ambassador for the Indian edition of the popular global motorsport. Dhawan appeared in the latest commercial for Eurosport, the official broadcaster for MotoGP, as the announcement was made by the global bike racing body on Thursday. Dhawan is an avid biker himself with models like Harley-Davidson Fat Boy in his collection. MotoGP India edition of the race will be held at Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in March next year.

As part of the commitments, Shikhar Dhawan will appear in commercials to promote the motorsport in India. Yamaha, one of the most popular racing bike manufacturers in the world, will be the title sponsor for MotoGP in India.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Benling India Believe (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Believe
BatteryCapacity Icon3.2 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Compare
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
Range Icon120 Km/charge
₹73,000
Compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
Range Icon60 km/charge
₹ 56,940 - 66,121
Compare
View Offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
Range Icon75 km/charge
₹ 62,200 - 71,248
Compare
View Offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
HCD India NPS Cargo
Range Icon70 km/charge
₹ 54,500 - 58,500
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Xsr125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon47.6 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Reacting to his appointment as brand ambassador of MotoGP India, Dhawan said, "It feels like a full-circle moment for me, especially when I think back to my days riding my favourite bike through the streets of my hometown Delhi. What excites me most is the potential we have to introduce MotoGP to new audiences across India. Together, we aim to inspire and engage fans with the exhilarating world of MotoGP."

Also Read : F1 driver Magnussen to leave Haas at the end of this season

History of MotoGP race in India

The first edition of MotoGP race in India was held at the BIC in Greater Noida last year. The second edition of the MotoGP India race was earlier scheduled to be held this year. In May, the plans to hold the race in September has now been pushed to March 2025 instead, effectively making it a part of the next season.

Earlier, there were reports of the MotoGP India's 2024 race cancellation after speculations surfaced of Dorna, the co-organiser of the race in India along with the Uttar Pradesh government and FairStreet Sports, wanting to drop the round from the calendar over non-payment of dues. However, the Indian organisers clarified that all the financial obligations would be finalised by June and were pushed back due to the ongoing general elections in the country.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2024, 10:11 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha MotoGP motorports MotoGP India Yamaha

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.