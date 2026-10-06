MotoGP 2026: Marc Marquez secures victory at Japanese GP

Spanish motorcycle racer Marc Marquez has closed the gap to Jorge Martin in the MotoGP championship after securing victory in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi. Having reduced Martin’s advantage to seven points with his Sprint win on Saturday, Marquez has brought the deficit down to just two points.

Marc Marquez won the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, his fourth victory there, cutting Jorge Martin’s championship lead to two points after securing his sixth win of the season

The result marked Marquez’s fourth MotoGP victory at Motegi and his 79th premier-class win overall. It was also a significant triumph for the Spaniard, coming at the same circuit where he secured the championship title a year ago.

Martin leads championship as Marquez closes in

Starting from pole position, Jorge Martin led the field through the opening laps, with Marc Marquez remaining within striking distance. The two championship contenders gradually pulled away from Marco Bezzecchi in third, while the rest of the field settled into their respective positions.

The battle for the lead intensified on Lap 11 when Marc Marquez launched a move down the inside of Martin to take control of the race. Martin initially responded by closing the gap to his rival to less than a second, but Marquez quickly re-established his advantage.

The eight-time world champion set the fastest lap of the race shortly afterwards, extending his lead to more than 1.2 seconds within a couple of laps. From there, Marquez controlled the pace and managed his advantage through the remainder of the race before taking the chequered flag for his sixth victory of the season.

Bezzecchi holds off Bastianini for final podium spot

While Marquez and Martin fought for victory, the battle for the final podium position provided plenty of drama in the closing stages. Enea Bastianini produced four consecutive fastest laps late in the race as he closed rapidly on Marco Bezzecchi. However, Bezzecchi maintained his position until the finish.

Bastianini crossed the line just 0.4 seconds behind Bezzecchi, missing out on his first podium of the 2026 season. Further down the order, Raul Fernandez secured fifth place following a battle with home favourite Ai Ogura. Pedro Acosta, who recently claimed his maiden MotoGP victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, finished seventh. Francesco Bagnaia came home eighth, with Fermin Aldeguer ninth and Luca Marini completing the top 10.

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Martin maintains championship lead

Despite losing further ground to Marquez, Martin remains at the top of the MotoGP standings heading into the Indonesian Grand Prix. He currently has 333 points, just two more than Marquez on 331, while Bezzecchi occupies third place with a 49-point deficit to the championship leader. The championship now heads to the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok for Round 17.

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