MoRTH hikes vehicle fitness fee by up to 10x

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 19 Nov 2025, 10:58 am
  • MoRTH has sharply increased vehicle fitness test fees nationwide, introducing age-based slabs starting at 10 years, with steepest hikes for older commercial vehicles.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has hiked vehicle fitness fees across vehicle categories.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced a major overhaul of the vehicle fitness test fee across India. The new fee gets steep hikes, up to ten times higher in some cases. The revisions, notified under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (Fifth Amendment), take effect immediately and impact all vehicle categories.

Age threshold for higher fees reduced to 10 years

One of the changes includes the lowering of the age threshold for higher fitness charges. Previously, increased fees were imposed only on vehicles older than 15 years. However, under the new structure, the government has introduced a tiered system beginning at 10 years.

Vehicles are now divided into three age brackets:

  • 10–15 years
  • 15–20 years
  • Above 20 years

The fees escalate through these slabs, replacing the earlier flat rate for all vehicles beyond 15 years.

Revised fees across vehicle categories

The updated structure applies to all vehicle types: two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles, LMVs, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles. The steepest hikes target ageing heavy vehicles, which are often the highest contributors to emissions and safety concerns.

For heavy commercial vehicles over 20 years old, the fitness test fee has surged from 2,500 to 25,000.
Medium commercial vehicles in the same age group will now pay 20,000, up from 1,800.

Among private-use categories, light motor vehicles older than 20 years will be charged 15,000, while old three-wheelers will face a fee of 7,000.
The fee for two-wheelers over 20 years has also more than tripled—from 600 to 2,000.

Newer vehicles also see a fee hike

Vehicles under the 15-year mark are not exempt from the charges. Under the revised Rule 81, they now pay:

  • Motorcycles: 400 (earlier 200)
  • Light motor vehicles: 600 (earlier 400)
  • Medium/heavy commercial vehicles: 1,000 (earlier 600)

Vehicle Category Old Fee (>15 years) New Fee: 10-15 Years New Fee: 15-20 Years New Fee: Above 20 Years
Motorcycles/Two-wheelers 600 400 1,000 2,000
Three-wheelers 400- 600 600 3,000 7,000
Light Motor Vehicles (Cars) 600- 1,000 600 5,000 15,000
Medium Goods/Passenger Vehicles 1,800 1,000 10,000 20,000
Heavy Goods/Passenger Vehicles (Trucks/Buses) 2,500 1,000 12,500 25,000

These changes come as part of a broader government push to tighten vehicle compliance norms, curb pollution from older vehicles, and encourage the gradual phase-out of ageing fleets.

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2025, 10:58 am IST
TAGS: ministry of road transport vehicle fitness pollution PUC car maintainence
