More than 900 vehicles seized in Chennai for violations on new year's eve

As many as 932 vehicles were recently seized in Chennai for various violations of road rules and regulations on new year's eve in a major drive against violators in the city. A large number of the vehicles that were seized had owners who were reportedly guilty of drunk driving.

News agency PTI reported that of the 932 vehicles seized, around 300 had drivers who had had more alcohol than the permissible level. Another 572 vehicles were also seized after these were found to be driving above the permissible speed limit and/or being driven dangerously.

Local police teams had set up vehicle-checking posts at 368 locations on Saturday all across Chennai. A total of 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home Guards were deployed for security here on December 31. The objective was to ensure that the checkpoints can act as a deterrent for those who may otherwise be guilty of traffic-related offences. As such, a little over 13,000 vehicles were checked through the intervening night between December 31 and January 1.

First Published Date: