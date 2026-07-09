Montra Electric flags off first 65 units of its Rhino heavy-duty electric trucks

Montra Electric has started deliveries of its Rhino 5538 EV heavy-duty electric trucks, marking a new phase in India’s freight electrification journey. The first batch was flagged off from the company’s manufacturing facility in Manesar and will be followed by further deployments in the coming months. The rollout signals a shift from limited trials to larger commercial adoption in sectors that depend on heavy freight movement.

Commercial rollout begins

The company said the latest dispatch signals a shift in the heavy commercial vehicle market, where fleet operators are increasingly moving beyond pilot projects and integrating electric trucks into regular operations. The remaining vehicles will be delivered over the coming months across multiple industrial corridors.

Montra Electric added that it has increased production capacity for the Rhino platform to meet a growing order pipeline as demand for zero-emission freight solutions rises.

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Designed for heavy-duty operations

The Rhino 5538 EV is aimed at industries including cement, steel, mining, infrastructure and construction materials. It features an electric powertrain, connected telematics and vehicle engineering focused on high-utilisation commercial operations.

According to the company, the truck has been developed to deliver the performance, reliability and operating efficiency required for demanding freight applications while helping reduce the total cost of ownership.

Company expects faster adoption

Commenting on the rollout, Jalaj Gupta, Managing Director, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd.), said, "Customers today are making electric trucks a part of their mainstream logistics operations rather than evaluating them through limited pilots."

Navneet Sethi, CEO – eMHCV, Montra Electric (IPLTech Electric Pvt. Ltd.), added, "Fleet operators are now asking how quickly they can scale, not whether the technology works."

Also Read : Montra Electric inaugurates first electric SCV dealership in Gurugram

A wider shift in logistics

Montra Electric said it is also strengthening its manufacturing capabilities, service network and customer support as its order book grows. The company believes the latest deployment reinforces the commercial viability of electric heavy-duty trucks for mainstream freight movement in India.

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