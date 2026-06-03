Missing the V8 Formula 1 era? FIA chief says they will return by 2031

Formula 1’s engine future may be heading toward another major reset, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem openly backing a return to V8 engines. In a recent social media post, he argued that the move would make cars lighter, cheaper, and louder, while still aligning with the sport’s sustainability goals by using sustainable fuels.

Ben Sulayem had raised the possibility of a return to naturally aspirated-style engines in earlier discussions. In the video he posted on Tuesday, he described the V8 as “Lighter, Cheaper, Safer, and Louder."

He wrote, “I am committed to bringing V8s back to Formula 1. Ideally by 2030, but certainly by 2031 as part of the next FIA regulations cycle. V8s are lighter, simpler and more cost-effective, while sustainable fuels mean they can remain aligned with our environmental ambitions. Most importantly, they bring back the unique, visceral sound that fans around the world associate with Formula 1"

Also Read : Toyota Gazoo Racing unveils GRMN Corolla, gets 15Nm bump and new bodykit

Why FIA wants a change

The video also made the case that a switch back to V8 engines could improve the racing product. According to the post, lighter cars could help with braking, cornering and wheel-to-wheel racing, while also improving the way drivers feel the car underneath them.

Safety was another point raised. The post said fewer high-voltage systems and less dependence on batteries would improve safety. Ben Sulayem also said sound remains central to the sport’s appeal, stating: "Sound is part of Formula 1's identity — louder, more visceral engines enhance the fan experience".

Also Read : Passenger vehicle sales show resilience in May despite fuel price shock

What stands in the way

Any move to bring V8 engines back in 2030 would need support from a super majority of four of the six current or future power unit manufacturers. That group includes Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull, Audi, Honda and future supplier General Motors.

If that backing does not come through, the FIA chief has suggested the governing body could still pursue the change in 2031 on its own terms. He has earlier spoken about the next regulations cycle possibly featuring a V8 or even a V10 powered by sustainable fuel.

Formula 1 last used V8 engines in 2013. The sport switched to V6 turbo hybrid power units the following year, and that formula remained in place until last season.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: