Miss aroma of petrol in an EV? Ford creates Mach-Eau gasoline car fragrance

The new all-electric Mustang Mach-E GT may be a capable battery-powered option but for anyone who is in love with the smell of petrol, there's nothing in terms of aromatic indulgence. But Ford has a solution - a gasoline car fragrance unit!

Ford says this fragrance, called as Mach-Eau, is for those who crave the performance of the new all-electric Mustang Mach-E GT yet still hold a fondness for the evocative smells of traditional petrol cars. In a survey commissioned by Ford, it has been found that one in five drivers miss the smell of petrol when swapping to an electric vehicle. It goes up to almost 70 per cent who claim they will miss the smell of petrol to some degree. The smell of petrol has been ranked as more popular than the scent of even wine and cheese.

The Mach-Eau fragrance has been made by fragrance consultancy, Olfiction. The fragrance has been created keeping in mind the smells of a car's interiors as well as other elements. The makers have blended ingredients like blue ginger, lavender, geranium and sandalwood that makes Mach-Eau metallic, smoky with rubbery tones. An ‘animal’ element has also been included that give an impression of horses that underlines the Mustang heritage.

Ford revealed the scent at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It is, however, not available for purchase at this point in time. This is a part of the automaker's ongoing mission to help dispel myths around electric cars and convince traditional car enthusiasts of the potential of electric vehicles.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT has two variants-- the GT and Performance Edition. Both can generate a power of 480 hp with their electric motors and use an 88-kilowatt-hour usable battery pack. The GT can create peak torque of 814 Nm while the Performance can generate 860 Nm of torque. While the GT can touch the speed of 96 kmph in 3.7 seconds, the GT Performance can zip to the same speed in 3.5 seconds.