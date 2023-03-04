Milind Soman and Mandira Bedi to participate Honda's half marathon

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter have a vision for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050. Honda has opened registrations for the Honda Manesar-Half Marathon, a run to promote the cause of road safety. This event is being conducted with support from various Government authorities of Manesar and Gurugram, Industry association of IMT Manesar and various industries situated in IMT Manesar. The entire proceeds from this event will be donated for the Road Safety cause.

To bring more enthusiasm and excitement amongst the participants, popular fitness influencers Mr. Milind Soman and Ms. Mandira Bedi will also be participating in the marathon. To appease to people of all age groups, there will be several categories for the participants such as 21.1 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km run for senior citizens.

The marathon will be flagged off from HMSI’s Global Resource Factor at IMT Manesar. Ensuring a smooth experience for everyone, the route is carefully curated and designed to organize the marathon within the IMT Manesar locality.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said “As a corporate that has road safety engrained in its DNA, this half marathon being exclusively organized by HMSI, has the soul aim to educate and impart the knowledge on road safety to all age groups. Structured at contributing towards awareness of road safety in India, Run for Road Safety is a mass movement to bring people together to promote Road Safety, reduce road accidents and make our society collision free. Every Step taken by the participants would play a big role in realizing our goal of spreading awareness with respect to road safety through this marathon".

