Mika Singh reportedly buys Cadillac Escalade worth 5 crore in India

A new Cadillac Escalade has been added to renowned singer Mika Singh's garage, with new images showing him taking delivery of the imposing luxury SUV. The vehicle was seen in pictures posted on Instagram by Gurdeep Mehndi, son of singer Daler Mehndi. With Cadillac having no official retail presence in India, the Escalade is understood to have entered the country through the private import route.

Imported, not officially sold here

There is no official Cadillac sales or distribution network for passenger vehicles in India, making the Escalade an unusual sight on local roads. Individual examples have nevertheless reached the country through private imports.

The SUV seen with Mika Singh is believed to be an example of the latest-generation Escalade sold in global markets. Its exact variant has not been confirmed yet. Reports suggest that the particular vehicle has an on-road value of approximately ₹5 crore after import duties and registration costs are taken into account.

That price places it firmly among the more expensive luxury SUVs found in celebrity garages in India. The Escalade's large footprint and V8 engine also make it a relatively uncommon choice for Indian buyers.

Big V8, automatic gearbox

The international-specification Escalade gets a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine. It produces approximately 420 bhp and 624 Nm, with a 10-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the wheels.

Cadillac offers different drivetrain configurations depending on the market, including rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. The SUV is built around smooth, effortless performance rather than being positioned purely as a high-performance model.

OLED screen and three rows

Much of the Escalade's cabin is focused on technology and passenger comfort. The dashboard features a large curved OLED display, while the three-row layout provides substantial space for occupants.

Other equipment available on the model includes leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, massaging seats and advanced driver-assistance systems. An upgraded audio system is also part of the luxury package, while air suspension and adaptive dampers are intended to improve the ride. Rear-seat passengers can also get individual entertainment screens.

For Mika Singh, the Escalade adds one of America's most recognisable luxury SUVs to his collection. In India, its appearance is notable simply because there's only a handful of such vehicles imported into the country.

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