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Cars & Bikes Auto News Michelin X Multi Energy Z2 Truck Tyre Launched In India

Michelin X Multi Energy Z2 truck tyre launched in India

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2026, 15:09 pm
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  • Michelin’s new commercial vehicle tyre targets lower fleet operating costs with improved fuel efficiency, longer tread life and better durability.

Michelin X Multi Energy Z2
Michelin has launched the X Multi Energy Z2 commercial vehicle tyre in India.
Michelin X Multi Energy Z2
Michelin has launched the X Multi Energy Z2 commercial vehicle tyre in India.

Michelin has introduced the X Multi Energy Z2 truck and bus tyre in India, claiming fuel savings of up to 13 per cent and up to 25 per cent longer tyre life, depending on the size. Developed for Indian operating conditions and tested on the country's highways, the new tyre is aimed at helping commercial fleet operators reduce running costs and improve vehicle uptime.

The tyre will be sold through Michelin Tyres & Service stores and around 300 authorised dealerships across the country. The launch adds another product to the company's commercial vehicle tyre range in India.

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Focus on fuel efficiency and tyre life

Fuel accounts for around 50 per cent of a fleet's total expenditure, so efficiency matters to operators. Michelin claims the X Multi Energy Z2 can deliver fuel savings of up to 6 per cent in the 295/80R22.5 tubeless size and up to 13 per cent in the 295/90R20 tube-type size, compared with leading competitors.

According to the company, these savings could improve fleet margins by up to 3 per cent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to eight tonnes. The tyre also uses Michelin's Carbion blend, which is designed to strengthen the tread compound and improve longevity. Michelin claims up to 25 per cent better tyre life and 11 per cent greater summit strength than leading competition, potentially reducing replacement frequency and vehicle downtime.

Grip and manufacturing

The 295/80R22.5 version is claimed to offer better handling in wet and dry conditions than competing tyres of the same size. Michelin's patented InfiniCoil+ technology is designed to maintain the tyre's contact patch and improve stability throughout its service life. Its footprint is also up to 5 per cent larger than that of leading competitors, which the company says helps improve grip and traction.

The tyres are manufactured at Michelin's Chennai facility and use up to 30 per cent recyclable materials. The company describes the plant as one of its greenest factories, with a zero-carbon footprint and nearly 45% of its energy coming from renewable sources.

Shantanu Deshpande, Managing Director at Michelin India, said, “India’s commercial vehicle sector is the backbone of the nation’s economy, and fleet owners are increasingly looking beyond the upfront cost of a tyre to its overall value throughout its life. Developed for Indian highways, the MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z2 addresses these needs by combining fuel efficiency, longer tyre life and enhanced robustness to help reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)."

Michelin also offers tyre monitoring, management and fleet management services to help operators plan maintenance and limit downtime. These services complement its focus on improving operating efficiency as commercial transport becomes more digitised.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2026, 15:09 pm IST
TAGS: michelin Michelin X Multi Energy Z2 X Multi Energy Z2

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