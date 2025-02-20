MG plans modification of Halol plant to meet rising demand for Windsor EV, February production likely to be impacted

JSW MG Motor India is planning to ramp up production of MG Windsor to meet the skyrocketing demand for the all-electric crossover. For this, the carmaker is planning to modify its Halol manufacturing facility. Besides the MG Windsor EV, the auto major is also preparing the Halol plant for new products like MG M9 and MG Cyberster , which will be sold through the company's premium retail network MG Select.

MG Windsor has already reached the milestone of 15,000 units of production. Owing to the planned plant modification, MG is anticipating a production slowdown in February. The Halol manufacturing plant is currently capable of rolling out more than one lakh units. The automaker now plans to take it up to three lakh units per annum by around 2027.

MG is now aiming to diversify its product portfolio with the all-electric roadster MG Cyberster and electric three-row electric limousine MG M9 that will be launched in the first half of 2025. Both these electric cars were unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 last month. These two models will be sold through the auto company's dedicated premium retail network MG Select.

MG aims to ramp up production capacity

With an aim to cater for the rising demand for MG Windsor EV as well as other Upcoming electric cars, JSW MG Motor India is planning to ramp up the production capacity of the brand.

Speaking of the production strategy, JSW MG Motor India Deputy Managing Director, Biju Balendran told PTI the company is undertaking certain facility modifications to ensure readiness for new products under MG Select. "We are increasing the capacity of the facility at Halol to meet the rising demand for Windsor. Additionally, we are undertaking certain facility modifications to ensure readiness for new products under MG Select which is due for launch in the first half of this year," he said, while also adding, “Hence, we anticipate a production slowdown during the month of February, which may temporarily affect our wholesales during this period."

