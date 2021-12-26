This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >
Auto >
News >
MG says sustaining business operations will be challenge for auto firms in 2022
MG says sustaining business operations will be challenge for auto firms in 2022
MG Motor India has said that it is witnessing signs of positive consumer sentiment due to pent-up demand and expects the demand to increase in the coming year.
To meet high customer demand, the company is investing to enhance the plant capacity to reduce the waiting time further.
The biggest challenge that the automobile firms will face in 2022 will be to sustain business operations as well as to ensure financial health amid various challenges such as global semiconductor shortage, a top MG Motor India official told PTI.
While the domestic market is witnessing an increased demand, it is also impacted by the global semiconductor shortage, which has hit production activities of various OEMs around the world.
He added that the situation will remain fluidic in 2022 due to unpredictable factors such as Covid-19, global semiconductor shortage, freight cost and rising input costs. He also noted that the company is putting efforts to meet the high customer demand and is investing to enhance the plant capacity to reduce the waiting time further. "The company is trying to meet the growing demand and working towards strengthening the MG family in India," he said.
Chaba highlighted that MG Motor India has been witnessing signs of positive consumer sentiment due to pent-up demand and expects the demand to increase in the coming year. The company witnessed a year-to-date growth of 56 per cent by selling 37,723 units during the January to November period as compared to 24,152 units sold in the same period last year. However, the company's production level currently remains impacted due to parts shortage and might remain the same in the next quarter as well.
Speaking about the electric revolution in the auto industry, MG said that it will soon bring its second EV to the country thanks the government's clarity on its EV road map. "We are aligned to play our part in seeing that the direction meets reality sooner rather than later," Chaba said.