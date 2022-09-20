MG Motor starts doorstep service program called ‘MG Service on Wheels’

MG Motor India has announced their new doorstep service program called ‘MG Service on Wheels’. The new service will provide customers with maintenance and repairs for their car at their home only. As of now, the MG Service on Wheels program is introduced as a pilot program in Rajkot. The manufacturer plans to introduce the new service in more cities in a phased manner.

MG Service on Wheels will be providing most of the service operations that are usually performed at workshops at the customer's place only. The operations will be carried out by fully trained and certified technicians backed by MG’s seamless customer support.

The technicians will be operating from a mobile workshop equipped with all the necessary tools, spare parts, and other consumables and digital assets to support immediate and unforeseen yet urgent vehicle maintenance requirements. The customers would be able to book an appointment for service through an appointment booking system. MG says that the booking procedure will be ‘simple and effortless’.

This is not the first time that MG is offering such a service. The manufacturer already offers ‘MY MG Shield’ and 'MG Care@Home'. MG Shield is a car protection and care program whereas MG Care@Home is contactless repair and sanitization services to customers at their doorstep.

MG Motor reported a sales figure of 3,823 units for August 2022. Most automobile manufacturers are still facing supply chain issues. MG Motor also said that they expect the semiconductor shortage situation to improve from next month onwards. The manufacturer maintains a strong order book and a positive outlook for its upcoming launches. The demand is expected to increase because of the upcoming festive season. MG has taken several steps such as localization and introduction of executive vehicle variants in its product mix so that they can meet the growing demand.

