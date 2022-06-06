MG Motor launches MGverse, eyes new-age customers through Metaverse platform

Through MG Motor India's Metaverse platform - MGverse - the brand's fans, customers, partners, and employees will be able to work, play, engage, collaborate, co-create, socialise and shop together, virtually.

MG Motor India has become the first auto OEM in the country to launch its own Metaverse platform, called MGverse. Through this platform, the carmaker aims to engage the new-age customers by providing them with an immersive experience through multiple arenas. MGverse will act as an umbrella platform where all other virtual spaces come together, bringing the brand's fans, customers, partners, and employees together.

All these people will be able to work, play, engage, collaborate, co-create, socialise and shop together, virtually. Users will be able to interact with the help of visualised data, just like in the real world. “Digital technologies have advanced faster than any other innovation in human history. MGverse is our vision for creating our Metaverse, in which we and our partners will constantly explore, innovate, improvise, and develop new solutions," said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

MGverse is a way for MG Motor India to strengthen its digital presence, and it will be operated through five virtual experience centers - Explore & Creator's Center, NFT Gallery, MG Car Club, Gaming Arena and MG Knowledge Centre. At the Explore & Creator's Centre, users will be able to build their own MG vehicle in the Metaverse as well as take virtual test drives in location of their preference. The centre will further allow customers to book their desired MG car from the comfort of their homes.

At the NFT Gallery, users can witness the brand's NFT collection on display; they can even collaborate, list or transact these NFTs as well as create their own NFTs and earn from them. At the MG Car Club, the brand will host members-only events and concerts where people will also be able to buy MG merchandise.

At the Gaming Arena, users will experience the brand's racing heritage and engage in game-play on their favourite racetracks. The MG Knowledge Centre will offer opportunities to employees and partners of the brand to undergo upskilling activities by attending virtual training sessions.

The MGverse platform will be accessible to users on both mobile phones and other web browsers, and will be executed in phases. The first phase of the Metaverse will be implemented during the upcoming festive season.

