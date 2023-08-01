Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG Motor India reports 25% growth in retail sales in July

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Aug 2023, 12:45 PM
MG Motor India on Tuesday reported retail sales of 5,012 units last month, witnessing a growth of 25% as compared to 4,013 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year. The company said that the feat was achieved despite severe weather and floods in major parts of the country that impacted retail sales.

MG ZS EV

MG sells models like Astor, Hector, ZS EV, Gloster and Comet EV in the country. The company recently launched a new variant of its best-selling electric car ZS EV. The new variant now comes armed with level-2 autonomous driving system which offers as many as 17 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The variant has been priced at 27.89 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it the most expensive among all the variants of the electric SUV.

The ADAS variant's price of 27.89 lakh is only limited for a short time. However, the carmaker has not shared any timeline till when the prices will remain applicable. MG ZS EV prices in India start from 23.38 lakh while the top-end version used to cost 27.40 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom) before the new ADAS variant arrived.

Earlier in May, the OEM launched the Gloster Blackstor edition at 40.29 lakh, complete with updates to the exterior and cabin visual elements. The variant gets sporty elements and striking red accents on the bodywork with the ‘Gloster’ and ‘Internet Inside’ emblems being highlighted by Metal Black and Metal Ash colours.

The dark theme of the SUV is further accentuated by roof rail, smoked black taillight, window surround, fender and fog garnish. The cabin of the SUV gets a black-themed interior with Red accents on the steering wheel, headlamps, callipers, and front and rear bumper. The dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery, adorned with red stitches, adds a sporty touch to the entire interior.

