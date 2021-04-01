MG Motor India achieves 'highest-ever' 5,500+ unit sales in March

MG Motor India on Thursday announced that it has registered its highest-ever retail sales in March 2021. The company has managed to sell 5,528 units last month which is 264% more than the units sold in the same month a year ago. MG sold 1,518 units in the corresponding month of 2020.

The company also said that it has recorded the highest sale for Hector and ZS EV during March 2021. The waiting period on the MG cars stands at 2-3 months for most of the models, the company noted in a press release sent earlier on Thursday.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Rakesh Sidana Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The highest monthly sales achieved in March 2021 are very encouraging with momentum continuing for our product lines. While the Hector received 6,000+ bookings during the month, the Gloster has continued its advance in the premium SUV segment. MG ZS EV’s increased traction is also being witnessed across various quarters including luxury buyers looking for a personal driving experience."

MG also offers ZS EV with Myles and Zoomcar with Orix as a part of a monthly subscription plan. Apart from the ZS EV, MG also has two more SUVs in its Indian lineup including the Hector and the Gloster.

“However, we are likely to see a disruption in the supply chain due to shortage of semiconductor chips globally as well as the second wave of Covid. We may observe a few NPDs (no production days) in April 2021 as a preventive measure. We assure our customers that we will provide transparent communication to them throughout," Sidana added.