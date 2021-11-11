MG Motor inaugurates first residential community EV charger in Gurugram

MG Motor India has installed and inaugurated the first residential community electric vehicle charger at The WorldSpa condominiums in Gurugram as a part of its mission to develop zero-emission zones in the city. The carmaker collaborated with e-mobility solutions company Electreefi as well as the condominium’s RWA.

The charger will be accessible to all electric vehicle owners and drivers that reside in the residential apartment as well as to visitors.

Going forward, MG Motor, along with its e-mobility partners and other RWAs, will continue to work on the community charger infrastructure. The carmaker aims to create a seamless and hassle-free electric vehicle charging network across several residential spaces in order to promote EV adoption. It says that the six-step charging ecosystem will promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility in the country.

Further, MG Motor has also partnered with Fortum and Tata Power to introduce superfast charging stations in the country. Earlier in July, the carmaker, along with Fortum Charge and Drive India, had set up of a 50 kW Superfast public electric vehicle charging station in Pune city. The smart charger is accessible to anyone with an electric car that's compatible with the CCS2 (Combined Charging System). Apart from this, the automaker along with its partners, has installed 11 other DC chargers in the major Indian cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

MG Motor currently offers one fully electric vehicle in its India portfolio - the MG ZS EV. This car can be juiced up from 0 to 80% at a Fortum superfast charging station in about 50 minutes. Th ZS EV comes with a free-of-cost AC fast-charger that is installed at the customer’s home or office, a plug-and-charge cable onboard as well as a charge-on-the-go with Roadside Assistance service.