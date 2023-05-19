HT Auto
MG Comet's voice commands to be powered by Reliance Jio

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2023, 17:24 PM
MG Motor India today announced a broad range of connected car features in partnership with Jio Platforms. As part of this arrangement, MG Motor India will offer seamless integration of Hinglish voice Recognition-enabled experiences powered by Jio’s Digital Assets in its newly launched Comet EV. Apart from the voice recognition system, the vehicle will come with music apps, payment apps and connectivity hardware.

MG Comet EV has a very quirky design and has a small footprint.
MG Comet EV is using Jio's e-SIM to provide connected car technology. The manufacturer has also embedded a Jio voice assistant that has been specifically trained to understand Indian dialect. It can be activated using a wake word, touch, or a dedicated key in Car’s steering. Its dialogues provide information about Weather, News, Horoscope and many more items. The user can turn the AC on or off, and even play songs directly, with simple voice commands.

The Comet EV is priced between 7.98 lakh and 9.98 lakh. These prices are introductory and ex-showroom. The manufacturer will offer three variants - Pace, Play and Plush. MG is accepting bookings for the Comet EV for a price of 11,000.

Watch: MG Comet EV: First Drive Review

Talking about the partnership, Mr Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech innovator like Jio in the Smart Mobility space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry. The MGI-Jio partnership will ensure our newly launched MG Comet EV enriches the driving experience for GenZ customers while ensuring safety and In-Car experiences backed by great technology."

Also Read : MG Comet EV price fully revealed, to be offered in three variants

Ashish Lodha, President, Jio Platforms said “Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. Our continued partnership and developments with MG Motor India are an important milestone in that journey. HelloJio Voice Recognition, Streaming, Payment Apps, eSIM, Jio IOT will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and connected car experiences with a new dimension of “Talk to your car". It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation as its key pillar."

