Mercedes-Benz to develop electric AMG Roadster next? Know here

Mercedes-Benz is putting significant efforts to electrify all of its product lineups and now, an electric Mercedes-Benz AMG Roadster may be the next big thing from the brand. In a recent interview with Top Gear, chief operating officer Markus Schäfer said that an electrified roadster is an emotional product that is important for brand building.

He also clarified that the creation of an electric AMG Roadster will not be done to break any sales records.

Schäfer explained how the demand for roadsters and cabriolets are plummeting and it's time to recognise that. “China is not a cabriolet market and there are fewer buyers in Europe compared to some years ago. But I think it’s a very attractive product and an emotional product that builds the brand," he said.

With EVs steadily creating their foothold in the automotive industry, there seems to be a split between car enthusiasts. Some support electrification of the industry whereas there are many who say that electric vehicles lack to provide the conventional thrill and emotional connection with a car that only combustion engines are capable of. Amid this, when Mercedes-Benz assures that an electric AMG Roadster will be a product that will connect with the user, it is a plan to look out for.

Mercedes-AMG also recently unveiled the GT 63 S E Performance which it claims to be the most powerful car ever. It is the first sport plug-in hybrid model from the luxury automaker. It is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine developed by the brand. It generates a maximum power of 630 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque whereas the electric motor creates a power output of 201 bhp and a peak torque of 320 Nm. This takes the combined power output of the car to 831 bhp and a peak torque of 1470 Nm. It has a top speed of 316 kmph and reaches 100 kmph in a mere 2.9 seconds.