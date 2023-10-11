Mercedes-Benz registers 11% year-on-year growth, delivers 12,768 new cars

Mercedes-Benz has announced that they delivered 12,768 new cars to customers between January-September 2023. Despite facing supply challenges, Mercedes-Benz reported 11 per cent YTD growth. When compared during January-September 2022, the manufacturer sold 11,469 units. The brand has reported high demand for top-end vehicles such as S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, AMGs and EQS. In the Jan-Sep ’23 period, that grew up to 22 per cent, comprising 25 per cent of YTD sales.

The luxury segment that consists of C-Class, LWB E-Class, GLC and GLE SUV also had robust sales performance. There have been supply chain issues for SUVs like GLA, GLC and GLS. The highest selling model for the manufacturer was the LWB E-Class and there has been high demand for the newly launched GLC SUV. The New A-Class and the C-Class continue their strong market demand, contributing significant volumes for the sedan segment.

To support loyal customers, the brand is offering a Sustainability Loyalty Bonus to customers who want to switch from ICE to EVs. In addition, Mercedes-Benz will support 50 per cent of the road tax for any EQB, EQS and EQE SUV sold in October. The 50 per cent support on the road tax is for those states where road tax is applicable at the time of registration of electric vehicles.

“We are excited that Mercedes-Benz remains the most desirable luxury brand in India, and we are doing everything possible to fulfil our customers’ expectations and wishes. In continuation of curating the best customer experience, we are embarking on an exclusive partnership with NMACC, offering our customers bespoke experiences from the world of exclusive art and culture. Our customers are connoisseurs of the ‘extraordinary’ and through our association with NMACC, they will now have an elevated experience and exclusive access to world renowned artists and avantgarde eclectic art shows at NMACC." says Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

