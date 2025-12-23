Mercedes-Benz expands Mumbai retail footprint with new Auto Hangar facilities

Mercedes-Benz announced an expansion of its retail footprint in Mumbai with Auto Hanger, one of the carmaker’s oldest retail partners in India. The network now includes a flagship showroom in Kandivali and a next-generation service facility in Charkop, contributing to the brand’s stronger presence across the city’s western suburbs.

Located at Link Road, the new Kandivali showroom has been built in accordance with Mercedes-Benz’s ‘MAR 2020’ global retail design philosophy. It expands access to the residents of Borivali, Malad and Andheri. The facility offers a tech-led retail environment, enabling prospective buyers to view and experience the brand’s full product range, from compact sedans and SUVs to the Mercedes-Maybach lineup.

Among its key highlights is a digital car configurator that enables customers to personalise their vehicle choice, including exterior finishes, wheel designs and interior trims. The showroom houses a customer lounge and is further supported by product specialists to assist buyers through the selection and purchase process. Financing options under Mercedes-Benz’s STAR Agility+ programme are also available.

The Auto Hanger service centre in Charkop offers Mercedes customers with dedicated quick-service bays, certified technicians and advanced diagnostic tools

This showroom is complemented by the new Charkop service centre. Located a short distance away, this offers dedicated quick-service bays, certified technicians and advanced diagnostic tools. The facility is said to provide quick turnarounds, doorstep pick-up and drop-off, as well as transparent reporting.

Auto Hanger further claims the service centre incorporates sustainable measures in line with Mercedes-Benz’s global sustainability roadmap. These include solar-powered systems, waste segregation units, eco-friendly waste management and water recycling technologies.

With these facilities, Auto Hanger now operates an expanded network that spans multiple locations in Mumbai, including Hughes Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Lokhandwala Circle and Sakivihar.

