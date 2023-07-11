Mercedes-Benz India sells more cars in H1 2023 than ever before

Mercedes-Benz India announced on Tuesday that it had had a record performance in the first half of the ongoing calendar year, selling 8,528 units between January and June. This is a 13 per cent year-on-year growth for the country's largest luxury car maker.

Mercedes has dominated the Indian luxury car market for several years now but is now bettering its own performance with a wide array of models across price brackets. The performance between January and June this year is its best H1 showing ever and is largely due to a strong lineup of all-new and updated models launched in recent times.

Mercedes currently offers models across body types and the powetrain options include petrol and diesel motors, as well as electric vehicles. The company has also been strengthening its AMG lineup of vehicles. Interestingly, the Germans have already launched two all-AMG models - AMG SL55 Roadster and AMG GT 63 SE Performance. Two versions of the G-Wagon were also recently launched - Adventure Edition and AMG Line.

Top-end Mercedes models take limelight

Mercedes began this calender year by announcing it will focus big time on its top-end models. The company reasoned that there is a healthy demand for such vehicles and the need is to cater to this demand. As such, models like AMG SL55 Roadster, AMG GT 63 SE Performance and the updated G-Class have been launched.

The German brand further claims that one in every four Mercedes sold in India this year has been a top-end vehicle (TEV).

The best-selling Mercedes in India is not an SUV

The dominance of Mercedes continues unchallenged but within the portfolio, it is the unparalleled success of the E-Class LWB that remains robust. The sedan was and is the best-selling Mercedes in the country and is continuing with its strong momentum despite newer models joining the ranks.

Among SUVs though, it is the GLE that wears the crown although the launch of the updated GLC is around the next proverbial bend.

All of these launches put Mercedes in a confident position to close this calendar year on an unprecedented high. With an order bank of over 3,500 units, the company claims that the path ahead looks good even as it underlines its commitment to all-electric models as well.

