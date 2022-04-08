HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered

Mercedes highlights the strong showing of both sedans as well as SUVs with a growing demand for performance vehicles as well.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2022, 12:51 PM
The Mercedes E-Class LWB remains on of the most preferred models from the company in India.
Mercedes-Benz India on Friday announced it had had one of its strongest first quarter showing in the country with as many as 4,022 units being delivered to customers here. Mercedes also informed that it has an order bank in excess of 4,000 units which is the highest it has ever had.

In a press statement, Mercedes-Benz continued to underline the strong demand for both SUV as well as sedan models it offers in India. While the E-Class LWB remained the best-selling model in the first quarter of this year, it was closely followed by the GLC. There is also a strong demand for the GLE which sits above the GLC in the company's SUV lineup while the AMG performance and the super luxury car segment has grown by as much as 35%. All eyes now are on the next quarter. “We will continue exciting the market with introduction of most desirable products and superior luxury experience in retail, in Q2," says Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India. ““With the highest order bank in our history, we are confident of continuing this growth momentum in the coming months."

What makes the performance appear even better than it actually is is that it was achieved despite mammoth challenges, both at international as well as at local levels. Hurdles like the persisting semiconductor shortage, global supply challenges as well as rising costs of inputs have all combined to emerge as a major stumbling block for the automotive industry at large. Schwenk too acknowledged the prevailing situation. "We sincerely regret the delays in the deliveries to our customers, due to the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Our top priority remains to deliver our customers their cherished Mercedes-Benz at the earliest, and strive to reduce the waiting period significantly."

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2022, 12:28 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz E-Class GLE GLC Mercedes-Benz India
