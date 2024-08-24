Mercedes-Benz India plant found non-compliant with pollution control guidelines

The Mercedes-Benz India assembly plant in Chakan, Maharashtra, is not adhering to the pollution control guidelines set by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The inconsistency was discovered during a routine inspection, according to the government agency. Mercedes-Benz India says it is yet to written notice or formal request from MPCB about the claimed violations.

The MPCB said it has instructed its regional office to take immediate action to ensure that the German auto giant’s assembly plant complies with all the pollution guidelines. The process will involve a comprehensive review of the plant’s operations and the the implementation of necessary corrective measures. Moreover, MPCB said that it has forfeited Mercedes-Benz’s bank guarantee of ₹25 lakh.

Speaking about the violations at the Mercedes-Benz India assembly plant, Siddhesh Kadam, Chairman, MPCB, said, “We are committed to upholding high environmental standards and ensuring that all industrial activities within our jurisdiction adhere to pollution control regulations. We expect full cooperation from Mercedes Benz in addressing these issues promptly."

Responding to a query by HT Auto, a spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz is in its 30th year of operations in India, with the state-of-art manufacturing facility in Chakan in its 15th year of operations, which is a benchmark in automotive manufacturing in India. The company sets high priority to adhere to the most stringent global standards in production quality, to uphold high environment and sustainability practices and to comply to mandatory regulations and requirements. We have not received any written notice or formal request from MPCB describing the claimed violations. We are ready to cooperate with the authorities and present all the required processes and documentation, and take any corrective actions, if required."

MPCB has not detailed what the violations are the Mercedes-Benz India plant. The facility produces a host of cars for the local market right from the GLA and A-Class entry-level luxury offerings to the GLC, C-Class, S-Class, A35 AMG, EQS electric sedan and more. The upcoming new-generation E-Class LWB will also be assembled at the Chakan plant.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board further said that it remains “dedicated to maintaining a clean and sustainable environment and will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure compliance." The agency also said it expects the automaker to set an example in sustainable production practices as a leader in automotive innovation.

