Mercedes-Benz India leads luxury sales, aims for double-digit growth by year end

German automaker Mercedes-Benz maintains its reign in India's luxury car segment, reporting a record-breaking first half of 2024. Sales surged by 9 per cent to 9,262 units, comfortably exceeding their previous high. This robust performance strengthens their position against competitors like BMW which sold 7,089 units and Audi which sold 2,477 units in the first half of the year.

The success stemed from strong demand across categories, with SUVs leading the charge. Popular models like the GLA, GLC, GLE, and GLS fueled the SUV segment's 55 per cent share of total sales. Luxury sedans also saw healthy growth, with the A-Class, C-Class, outgoing LWB E-Class, and S-Class remaining customer favourites.

Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz emerged as the clear leader in the electric vehicle (EV) segment within the luxury market. Their sales grew a staggering 60 per cent year-on-year, contributing a 5 per cent share to their total H1 sales. This significantly surpasses their rivals, with the BMW Group (including Mini) managing only 397 EV sales during the same period.

"New and updated products, a superior customer experience at dealerships, and a focus on ownership ease, combined with positive market sentiment, all contributed to our record H1 performance," stated Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India. Additionally, the company highlighted the role of readily available "volume models" in driving their sales success.

Action packed second half for Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz India is stepping on the gas for the rest of 2024, aiming to achieve double-digit growth and significantly expand its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio. The company’s optimism stems from a robust first half and a packed launch schedule for the remaining months. “We have new products coming up for the festive season, propelling us towards our projected double-digit growth," stated Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India.

The excitement centres around six new launches planned for the second half (H2) of 2024. Iyer promises a diverse range, including “high-end AMGs, the exclusive Maybach, and the long-awaited long-wheelbase new E-Class." This strategic mix caters to both luxury car enthusiasts and those seeking a spacious, premium sedan experience.

Electrification remains a key focus for Mercedes-Benz India. Three of the six upcoming launches are electric vehicles, effectively doubling their current EV portfolio to six models by year-end. The upcomings EVs include Mercedes G580 - the EV version of the G-Wagon and the flagship EQS SUV.

This expansion directly challenges rivals who haven't matched their pace. The Mercedes EQA 250+ serves as an entry-level electric SUV option, competing with models like the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1. Additionally, a new five-seater variant of the existing EQB electric SUV joins the lineup, offering more flexibility for customers.

