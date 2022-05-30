Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Mercedes Benz India Appoints Vyankatesh Kulkarni As Ed, Head Of Operations

Mercedes-Benz India appoints Vyankatesh Kulkarni as ED, Head of Operations

Vyankatesh Kulkarni will be responsible for the production and procurement-related functions at Mercedes-Benz India.
By : PTI
Updated on : 30 May 2022, 05:10 PM
Mercedes-Benz logo on the roof of a building in Moscow, Russia. (File Photo) (REUTERS)

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Monday said it has appointed Vyankatesh Kulkarni as the Executive Director and Head of Operations, effective June 1, 2022.

Kulkarni will be responsible for the production and procurement-related functions, including the company's transformation journey into electrification, digitisation and technology-driven smart manufacturing prowess of the future.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 - 1.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

"Kulkarni has successfully handled many important global projects at MBRDI in the areas of planning, simulations, engineering, quality and supply chain. At Mercedes-Benz India, he will build on the strong localisation competencies of our world-class manufacturing facility and related resources," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz to eliminate manual gearbox in its cars from 2023: Report)

Kulkarni joined Mercedes Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) in 2008 and was instrumental in strategising and setting up the 'International tech-hub' for manufacturing and supply chain.

Before Mercedes Benz Research & Development India, Vyankatesh worked with leading automotive companies, such as TATA Motors-Technologies and Maruti Suzuki India. 

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 05:08 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS