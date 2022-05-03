Mercedes-Benz E-Class now available in exclusive Night Edition version

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a special model of the E-Class called the Night Edition that features extensive, high-quality equipment and exclusive black design elements. Mercedes-Benz informed sales of the coupe and cabriolet of E-Class will start immediately following the saloon and estate versions from May 17. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class ‘Night Edition’ versions will reach European dealers from July 2022, added the premium German automaker.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Night Edition models will be built on the AMG Line and Night Package. The exterior of this exclusive edition features a diamond grille with pins in black, the ‘Night Edition’ badge on the wing, black exhaust tailpipe trim elements and AMG light-alloy wheels in high-gloss black, some offering high-gloss rim flanges. For the saloon and the estate versions, the boot lid trim has been finished in high-gloss black.

The new Night Edition Mercedes E-Class will come with the AMG Line interior with a black roof liner. The German automaker has finished the instrument panel in Artico man-made leather featuring topstitching. The upholstery inside the car constitutes Artico man-made leather and Dinamica microfibre as the standard. Mercedes-Benz said leather and Nappa leather upholstery variants are available as options for this edition. The exclusive model also sports a Night Edition badge that is made of polished aluminium with lettering in black and high-gloss. The interior also has illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering and floor mats with ‘Night Edition’ embroidery. The special edition model offers heated seats for the driver and front passenger as well.

Till now, Mercedes-Benz has delivered over 14 million units of E-Class model since 1946. This model is one of the most popular model series in the company's history. There have been ten generations of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class since its inception.

