Mercedes-Benz cars announces price hike from New Year

Mercedes-Benz has announced that they will be increasing the price of the entire model range, effective from 1st January 2025. The prices will go up by 3 per cent for the entire model range in the portfolio so prices will go up by ₹2 lakh for the GLC to ₹9 lakh for the top-end Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine.

Mercedes has also said that they will offer price protection which will be valid until 31st December for all the existing and future bookings of cars that are currently not in stock. The reason for the price hike is the increased material costs, inflationary pressures, and logistics expenses leading to higher operational costs. Mercedes-Benz is absorbing the majority of cost pressures, passing a nominal portion to the market.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz EQE 90.56 kWh 90.56 kWh 550 Km 550 Km ₹ 1.39 Cr Compare Mercedes-Benz GLS 2999 cc 2999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.32 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQB 70.5 kWh 70.5 kWh 423 km 423 km ₹ 70.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz GLB 1950 cc 1950 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 63.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQA 70.5 kWh 70.5 kWh 560 Km 560 Km ₹ 66 Lakhs Compare Mercedes-Benz EQS 107.8 kwh 107.8 kwh 580 km 580 km ₹ 1.55 Cr Compare

Watch: Mercedes-AMG C 63 launched: An F1-inspired race car you can own | Price, top speed, features

“Over the past three quarters, we have been facing increased pressure on our cost structure primarily driven by escalating material cost, fluctuating commodity pricing, increased logistics expenses and inflationary cost. While we have been absorbing these cost pressures by optimizing our operational costs and driving higher efficiencies, the overall bottom line is getting impacted, considering the current challenges." said, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. "To ensure the sustainability of our business we have decided for a nominal price correction. This price correction will apply to those vehicles currently not in stock, offering price protection for all existing and future bookings until December 31st. Flexible financing options from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services will ensure optimal total cost of ownership for our customers."

(Read more: Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla adds the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 to his garage)

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performancelaunched

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the AMG C 63 S E Performance in the Indian market. The performance sedan is priced at ₹1.96 crore ex-showroom. Mercedes-AMG has ditched the V8 in favour of a powerful 2-litre, inline, four-cylinder engine that gets an electric turbocharger and combines power from a strong hybrid setup. The sedan comes with 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive technology and makes a total of 671 bhp and 1,019 Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims that the performance sedan can achieve a 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: