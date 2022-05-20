Mercedes-AMG introduces all-electric Vision AMG concept car

The all-electric Mercedes Vision AMG concept car has been unveiled. Mercedes-AMG informs the introduction of the Vision AMG is a glimpse of the all-electric future of AMG Driving Performance. The Vision AMG concept electric vehicle is a four-door coupe based AMG.EA platform which is currently under development in Affalterbach for all-electric performance models informed the automaker.

The Mercedes-AMG Vision concept electric vehicle has a flowing, monolithic structure with minimum joints and shut lines. To reinforce the monolithic look, Mercedes-AMG has painted the rear and side windows in the same Alubeam silver as the car itself. The automaker has developed a sequence of sporty proportions which are evident from the side. The concept electric vehicle sits on a long wheelbase while its A-pillar has been positioned far forward. The short front overhang is slightly longer and the rear overhang has been aerodynamically optimised.

The Vision AMG concept EV's front grille has vertical bars which are distinctive, however, the grille has been closed off and has been painted in body colour and it has been fully integrated into the front end. These illuminated vertical bars with a three-dimensional exterior contour accompany the three-pointed star that has been positioned on the bonnet similar to Mercedes‑AMG Project ONE.

The drivetrain of the Vision AMG has been developed from scratch. The AMG.EA platform comes with a high-performance high-voltage battery and a revolutionary drive technology, says Mercedes-AMG. The highlight of the drivetrain system of the Vision AMG is its Axial Flux Motor developed by Mercedes-Benz’s wholly-owned subsidiary YASA. With its compact and lightweight design, it delivers substantially more power than conventional electric motors, adds the brand.

The CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH Philipp Schiemer shares that AMG is in the process of reinventing itself. “The course has been well and truly set for an electrified future, and we’ve set the bar high. That’s because our customers expect something very special from all-electric cars. We have already well and truly proven our expertise in this regard with the SLS AMG Electric Drive, our own E PERFORMANCE hybrid technology and the first Mercedes-EQ derivatives. With this study, we are now offering a first glimpse of how we are transferring the AMG DNA into the all‑electric future, starting in 2025," adds Schiemer.

