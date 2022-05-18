Mercedes unveils GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition, previews greener performance 

Mercedes-AMG has presented its 55th-anniversary special performance hybrid model called the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition. Mercedes-AMG through this special F1 Edition offers exclusive exterior and interior features. Mercedes-AMG has equipped this special edition car with an innovative hybrid concept that includes an electric motor and the AMG high-performance battery on the rear axle that will provide the user with high performance and efficiency. The premium automaker shares that one can order the special Mercedes-AMG F1 Edition model at a price of 23,800 euros.

Mercedes-AMG also informs that the modular E Performance hybrid powertrain will soon feature in other Mercedes-AMG models. The special edition car is capable to generate a power output of 843 hp. The Mercedes-AMG F1 Edition, as per the luxury automaker, can be easily recognised by the paintwork. It is a combination of non-metallic Manufacktur alpine grey along with the foiling with AMG logo and colour gradient from grey to black as well as the red colour accents. The new AMG fuel filler cap in silver chrome with "AMG" lettering is also a highlighting contrast.

Coming to the aerodynamic package, Mercedes-AMG shares that the package has been developed keeping in wind tunnels and has been created in such a way that it is capable to handle high speeds. The attachments increase the negative lift force while reducing the drag coefficient of the car. The automaker has optimised the diffuser and integrated it into the rear apron. It has also elevated the front apron with a larger front splitter and additional air deflector elements on the air intakes and the front wheel arches.

The interior of the special edition Mercedes-AMG F1 Edition features seats with Nappa leather upholstery in black with red decorative stitching. The seat belts are in red and the AMG carbon-fibre trim elements come with red thread. The AMG performance steering wheel has also been covered in Nappa leather with the final touches in the form of an Edition badge in the interior and specific AMG floor mats.

