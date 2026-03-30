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Cars & Bikes Auto News Mercedes Sweeps Podium Again, Kimi Antonelli Finishes First At Japan Gp

Mercedes sweeps podium again, Kimi Antonelli finishes first at Japan GP

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 30 Mar 2026, 08:48 am
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  • Kimi Antonelli secures second straight win in Japan, leading championship standings as Mercedes maintains perfect start to 2026 season.

Kimi Antonelli leads the field at Suzuka on his way to a second consecutive Formula 1 victory. (AFP)
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Kimi Antonelli continued his remarkable start to the 2026 Formula 1 season with a dominant victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, stretching his winning streak to two races and taking control of the championship standings. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver finished 13.7 seconds clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, underlining both his pace and the team’s early-season advantage.

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Charles Leclerc completed the podium in third for Ferrari, followed by Mercedes teammate George Russell in fourth. Lando Norris secured fifth for McLaren, while Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in sixth, marking another competitive showing for Ferrari.

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Strong start to the season

Antonelli’s latest triumph follows his maiden win in China two weeks ago, making him the second-youngest race winner in Formula 1 history. With 72 points from three races, he has now become the youngest driver to lead the standings at this stage of a season.

Also Read : FIA tweaks F1 energy management rules ahead of Japan qualifying

“It's too early to think about the championship, but we’re in a good way," Antonelli said. “I got a terrible start. I just need to check what happened.

“Definitely, it's been (the starts) a weak point this year, and I need to improve that because you can easily win or lose races with that."

Mercedes maintains control

Mercedes has won all three races so far this season, with Russell taking victory in Australia and finishing second in China. The team’s strong adaptation to the new 2026 regulations, including revised hybrid systems and lighter, more compact cars, has proven decisive.

Despite starting from pole in Japan, Antonelli dropped positions early as Piastri surged into the lead. However, Mercedes’ race pace allowed him to recover steadily.

Safety car turns the race

Antonelli’s charge was aided by a mid-race safety car triggered when Oliver Bearman crashed into the barriers. The interruption reshaped strategies and helped Antonelli take control.

“I don’t know what would have happened, what the outcome would have been without the safety car," Antonelli said. “But that definitely made life a lot easier."

Also Read : Bearman crash sparks safety debate over F1 2026 regulations

McLaren shows improvement

Piastri, who missed the opening two races due to earlier setbacks, acknowledged the team’s progress despite falling short.

“It’s a shame we never got to see what would have happened, but for us at this point to be disappointed about finishing second — is a pretty good place to be."

“I think this weekend we just did a really good job of optimising what we had," Piastri said. "We just nailed everything. Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite enough for the win. But at the moment, a result like today is as good as a win."

Calendar disruption ahead

Formula 1 now enters a five-week break, with April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia cancelled due to the war in Iran. The season is set to resume on May 3 in Miami.

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First Published Date: 30 Mar 2026, 08:48 am IST
TAGS: formula 1 Mercedes f1
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