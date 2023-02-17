HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Profits Jump In 2022, But 'sluggish' Start To 2023

Mercedes profits jump in 2022, but 'sluggish' start to 2023

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz reported a jump in profits for 2022 on Friday thanks to strong demand for high-end and electric models, but warned of a sluggish start to the new year in Europe. Net profit jumped by 34 percent to 14.8 billion euros ($15.7 billion) last year, the Stuttgart-based group said, while revenues were up 12 percent year-on-year to 150 billion euros.

By: AFP
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 14:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury automobile on the assembly line at the Mercedes-Benz Group AG plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. (Bloomberg)
A Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury automobile on the assembly line at the Mercedes-Benz Group AG plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. (Bloomberg)
A Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury automobile on the assembly line at the Mercedes-Benz Group AG plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. (Bloomberg)
A Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury automobile on the assembly line at the Mercedes-Benz Group AG plant in Sindelfingen, Germany.

The earnings boost was down to a "sharpened focus" on premium cars and vans, which tend to have higher profit margins, combined with "tight cost control", Mercedes-Benz said in a statement. The group sold more than two million cars in 2022, a five-percent increase on the year before, driven by strong demand for the S-Class model and the all-electric EQS.

Looking ahead, Mercedes warned that the global economy faced "an exceptional degree of uncertainty", citing the war in Ukraine, the fallout from Covid restrictions in key market China and higher interest rates among the challenges ahead. "In Europe, incoming orders are more sluggish," it warned.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.53 - 2.07 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
1995 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹77.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In China, "the fourth-quarter Covid-19 effect has led to a spill over impact on sentiment in the first quarter" of 2023, while demand in the United States was on "a good level". The group expects revenues to remain stable in 2023, while pre-tax profits will likely be "slightly below" the previous year's level.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 14:10 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 263 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Mercedes profits jump in 2022, but 'sluggish' start to 2023
Mercedes profits jump in 2022, but 'sluggish' start to 2023
This very rare Harley-Davidson model sells for almost $1 million
This very rare Harley-Davidson model sells for almost $1 million
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Tata Harrier to feature ADAS now!
Tata Harrier to feature ADAS now!
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Battery, range and prices compared
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Battery, range and prices compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city