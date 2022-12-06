HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Opens Its First Ev Only Dealership In The World In Japan

Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan

Mercedes-Benz's first dealership in the world dedicated to its all-electric Mercedes-EQ brand opened in Yokohama, south of the Japanese capital on Tuesday, the German automaker's local unit said.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2022, 17:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes-Benz logo
Mercedes-Benz logo
Mercedes-Benz logo
Mercedes-Benz logo

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out five electric models since 2019 and "sees further growth in the electric vehicle market in Japan," it said in a statement.

Battery EVs have been slow to catch on in Japan, where domestic makers dominate the market. But foreign brands sold a record 2,357 EVs in November, surpassing a tenth of total imported car sales for the first time, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association (JAIA).

Across all car types, Mercedes-Benz sold 51,722 cars in Japan last year, making it the top-selling foreign vehicle brand, JAIA data shows.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2022, 17:58 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Toyota_91
Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Actor Sonu Sood’s latest ride is the new BMW 7 Series
Actor Sonu Sood’s latest ride is the new BMW 7 Series
Upcoming Orxa Mantis performance e-bike registrations begin for track days
Upcoming Orxa Mantis performance e-bike registrations begin for track days
Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan
Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan
Tork Motors ties up with CredR for exchange offers on Kratos electric motorcycle
Tork Motors ties up with CredR for exchange offers on Kratos electric motorcycle
Kia India's Instagram account falls prey to hackers
Kia India's Instagram account falls prey to hackers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city