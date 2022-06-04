Mercedes Maybach creates premium range of sunglasses

HT Auto
Mercedes Maybach created these exclusive sunglasses combining ultra-light titanium and sustainably sourced natural horns of traditionally reared Asian water buffalo.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2022, 05:38 PM
A unique feature of the new sunglasses is the natural horn that has been used in the frame of the glasses. (Mercedes-Benz)
A unique feature of the new sunglasses is the natural horn that has been used in the frame of the glasses.

Mercedes-Benz's collaboration partner Maybach Icons of Luxury has made a premium range of sunglasses called The Creator. Mercedes Maybach created these exclusive sunglasses combining ultra-light titanium and sustainably sourced natural horn of traditionally reared Asian water buffalo, filigree metal with 22-carat gold, rose gold and platinum plating. Mercedes stated that it took more than 200 steps to produce a single pair of these luxurious sunglasses.

One can recognise similarities between a Mercedes-Maybach and the sunglasses as these glasses sport a Maybach logo at the rounded corners of the frames. The highlight of these shades is the bridge, which takes inspiration from the radiator grille of the luxury car and reinterprets them. The spring hinges on the temples have been integrated into the logo in the most seamless manner.

(Also read | For the ‘pampered’ baby, here's a sleek Mercedes-AMG GT limited edition stroller )

A unique feature of the new sunglasses is the natural horn that has been used in the frame of the glasses. This horn comes from a company called IVKO, whose atelier working with natural horns was established in 1978. The horn used in these frames comes from Asian water buffalo. Mercedes informed not one of these animals had to lose its life because of its horn as a mature horn is best for making the glasses.

The CEO of Maybach Icons of Luxury Jutta Kahlbetzer said it was important for the brand to use sustainably-sourced and natural materials. “From the very beginning, therefore, it was an essential aim to unite sustainably-sourced, natural material, handcrafting skills and technical know-how honed over several decades, and the Maybach design language, and these all came together in The Creator sunglasses," added Kahlbetzer. Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG Gorden Wagener added, “The Creator embodies our way of luxury and the desire of beauty and the extraordinary beyond the car and symbolizes the innovative claim of the brand."

These sunglasses will be available in a range of colour combinations which include three models with 22k gold plating and two models each with rose gold or platinum plating on a premium titanium base.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2022, 05:38 PM IST
TAGS: Maybach Mercedes Maybach Mercedes-Benz
