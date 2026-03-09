Mercedes begins season with dominant 1-2 finish at Australian Grand Prix

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team kicked off the new Formula 1 season with a dominant one-two finish at the Australian Grand Prix, as George Russell led teammate Kimi Antonelli home after a decisive strategic call under the virtual safety car.

The result marked Mercedes’ 132nd grand prix victory and the 61st one-two finish in the team’s Formula 1 history.

Strategy turns the race

Although Russell started from pole position, the early lead was claimed by Charles Leclerc, who made the better getaway and swept into Turn 1 ahead of the Mercedes driver. The pair then engaged in a close battle at the front during the opening laps, while Antonelli slipped down to seventh after a difficult start.

The race’s turning point arrived on lap 12 when a virtual safety car was deployed after the stranded Red Bull Racing car of Isack Hadjar. Mercedes reacted quickly, bringing both drivers in for a double-stacked pit stop. The perfectly timed move allowed the team to gain track position while the rest of the field circulated at reduced speed, a decision that ultimately proved decisive.

Russell leads, Antonelli recovers

Russell controlled the race after the pit stops to take the win, though he admitted the race had been far from straightforward. “We knew it was going to be challenging," Russell said. “I go onto the grid; I saw my battery level. I have nothing in the tank, made a bad start and honestly, some really tight battles with Charles (Leclerc).

“I was really glad to cross the finish line, but honestly, thank you so much to the whole team because it’s been a long time coming to have this car beneath us, and I’m yeah, going to start off in a better way."

Antonelli, meanwhile, produced a strong recovery drive after dropping several places at the start, working his way back through the field to secure second place and complete the team’s one-two finish. “Yeah, the racing was incredible," Antonelli said. “The first few laps, the overtake is so powerful that you can give a lot of action. So, it was really good fun at the beginning and yeah, now, a bit of rest and looking forward to China."

Ferrari settles for podium

Leclerc eventually finished third but suggested Mercedes had the stronger pace during the race. “I don’t think so, but maybe I’m wrong," he said. “Yeah, it looked like Mercedes maybe had a bit more pace than us today. But maybe not as much as what we saw yesterday, so that’s a good thing. But I don’t think we could have won."

His teammate Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, just six-tenths of a second behind Leclerc after closing in during the final laps. The seven-time world champion also questioned Ferrari’s strategy when Mercedes made its key pit stop. “At least one of us should have come in," Hamilton said as both Mercedes’ pitted.

Other highlights

The race got off to a disappointing start for McLaren after home favourite Oscar Piastri crashed on the way to the grid at Turn 4, reportedly due to an energy spike in the power unit, ruling him out before the race began.

That left reigning champion Lando Norris as the team’s only starter. Norris climbed from sixth on the grid to finish fifth after holding off a late challenge from Max Verstappen, who recovered from 20th on the grid to finish sixth.

Oliver Bearman finished seventh for Haas F1 Team after starting 12th, while rookie Arvid Lindblad impressed with eighth place on his Formula 1 debut.

Gabriel Bortoleto secured ninth place to score the first points for the new Audi F1 Team in its debut race, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the top ten for Alpine F1 Team.

