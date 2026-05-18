Max Verstappen’s 24h Nürburgring debut marred by driveshaft failure

Max Verstappen’s aspirations of winning the 24h Nurburgring took a big hit after his #3 Red Bull Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO encountered a critical drive shaft failure, which meant that his team could not finish the race. The mechanical issue came in with just 3 hours and 20 minutes to go in the race, with Team Verstappen firmly in the driver’s seat, leading for most of the gruelling endurance race. Not only that, but the Dutch driver had dedicated a significant amount of time to preparing for the endurance race, balancing specialised training alongside his packed Formula 1 Grand Prix schedule.

Max Verstappen 24h Nurburgring: Mechanical Issue

The #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3, campaigned by Verstappen Racing in a Red Bull livery, was leading the race on Sunday morning when a terminal driveshaft issue emerged. While piloting the vehicle, teammate Dani Juncadella reported severe vibrations and an anti-lock braking system (ABS) warning.

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Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG customer racing, later clarified that the team initially suspected a resettable electrical fault. However, the mechanical degradation escalated rapidly, forcing Juncadella to limp the vehicle back to the pit lane. Subsequent technical inspection revealed rear axle damage directly resulting from the driveshaft failure, necessitating a complex repair estimated to take up to an hour. With the vehicle stationary in the garage, the team’s prospects for victory went up in flames as they continued to tumble down the leaderboard.

Max Verstappen's Debut at 24h Nurburgring

Max Verstappen’s debut at the endurance race drew a sellout crowd. Taking over the car on lap eight in tenth position following a pit stop, he progressed through the field. Despite a heavy fuel load and a close encounter with the barriers at the Pflanzgarten section, Verstappen maintained control and overtook key rivals, including Christian Engelhart’s Lamborghini and Ayhancan Guven’s Manthey Porsche.

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Moreover, his driving continued into the night. During his first nocturnal stint, Verstappen engaged in a fierce, multi-lap duel with the experienced Maro Engel in the #80 entry. Verstappen executed a slipstream overtake on the Döttinger Höhe straight. He later successfully defended the position during a high-speed, three-wide braking manoeuvre through traffic at Tiergarten, forcing Engel evasively onto the grass. By the conclusion of his double night stint at 4:00 AM, Verstappen had established a 27-second lead and clocked the fastest sector times of the event, cementing the #3 car as the definitive pre-failure favourite.

The Ravenol-sponsored #80 Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO won the race, securing the German automaker's victory for the first time in a decade.

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