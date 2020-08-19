Massive traffic snarls in Delhi-NCR after heavy rains

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad received rainfall in the morning, which led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at various major junctions.

For hassle-free commuting, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for the people informing them about the routes with heavy jams.

"Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Lajwanti flyover towards Dhaula Kuan due to breakdown of a cluster bus near Lajwanti flyover. Motorists heading towards Dhaula Kuan are requested to take Mayapuri Chowk as an alternative route," it tweeted.

"Traffic Alert...Waterlogging reported at the following location. 1) Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS carriageway under Moti Bagh Flyover 2) MB Road near Batra Hospital (both carriageway) 3) Under Palam Flyover (both carriageway) 4) chhata Rail (both carriageway)," it said in another tweet.

According to the MeT Department, the capital is going to get more rainfall till August 23 with generally cloudy sky. The temperature would range between 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

