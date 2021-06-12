Maserati teases its upcoming 2022 GranTurismo

Maserati recently releases image of a heavily-camouflaged 2022 GranTurismo that is gearing up for its global debut. The Italian luxury automaker released the pictures of the prototype that was driven out of the Maserati Innovation Lab and on the streets of Modena. The brand also said that the 2022 GranTurismo is its first with a fully electric solution. Last year Maserati had announced that it will adopt hybrid and battery electric propulsion systems with a consistent focus on the performance of the models.

The coupe is expected to get new headlights and has rounder-looking grille compared to the outgoing model.

Although heavily guarded by the cover, the new headlight design is almost unmissable. The grille of the new model is also a little rounder in shape compared to the outgoing model. It also has large intakes pushed to the corners. There aren't any official images of the rear profile but it is being speculated that the new GranTurismo may receive new taillights. One can also make out from the pictures that the car appears to have a cladding along its C-Pillar, specifically intended to hide a new design styling here.

Earlier reports have stated that the new model may be powered by the same 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 as in the MC20 which is the luxury automaker's upcoming two-seater with a mid-engined sports car. This engine is capable of producing 621 horsepower with 729 Nm of torque. However, the all-electric battery powertrain of GranTurismo will be a tri-motor setup with one at the front and the other two located at the rear, say reports. This luxury coupe from the Italian automake is expected to make a debut this year before going on sale as the 2022 model year.