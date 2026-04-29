Maserati's Trident logo turns 100; New stamp and product launches announced

Maserati has entered 2026 with a major milestone: 100 years of its Trident logo and 100 years since its first racing victory at the Targa Florio. The company is using the occasion to highlight its motorsport roots, brand history and Italian identity through a new campaign, special events and a commemorative postage stamp.

The story began on 25 April 1926, when Alfieri Maserati won his class and finished eighth overall in the Tipo 26 at the Targa Florio. That race also marked the public debut of the Trident badge. Maserati says the symbol has stood for ambition, competition and success ever since. Mario Maserati created the first drawing of the logo in 1925, taking inspiration from the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna.

Brand history on display

The anniversary will shape Maserati’s global calendar in 2026. The company says all major events, including sporting meetings, concours d’elegance, product launches and cultural activities, will reflect the centenary. A new communication campaign will also trace a century of history through some of the brand’s best-known cars.

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Logo changes over time

The Trident has changed several times while keeping its original identity. The first badge was rectangular and short-lived. By the early 1930s, Maserati had moved to the oval shape that later became familiar, using the red and blue colours of Bologna. The logo was updated again in 1980 and redesigned in 1997. Its latest version arrived with the MC20 in 2020, when Maserati softened the design and moved to a cleaner blue-and-white look.

Maserati’s special commemorative stamp marks 100 years of the Trident logo, celebrating the brand’s Italian heritage and motorsport legacy.

New campaign and film

The latest campaign places old and new Maseratis together in one visual story. It features the Tipo 26, Ghibli and MC12 alongside the GranTurismo Trofeo, Grecale Trofeo and MCXtrema. The brand says the film was made with 3D animation and artificial intelligence. It also recreates the voice of Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for and race in a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

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Stamp and official recognition

Maserati’s centenary has also been recognised by Italy’s Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, which issued a stamp for the Trident. The stamp was presented in Rome on 9 April and is part of a series honouring Italian excellence. Maserati COO Santo Ficili said, “The Trident embodies the most authentic soul of Maserati. Born on the racetrack in 1926, it carries with it the legacy of a company that learned to build cars in pursuit of tenths of a second."

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