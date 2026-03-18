Maserati announces 2026 Master Driving Experience, adds new tracks and formats

Maserati has announced the 2026 edition of its Master Maserati Driving Experience, its official on-track programme that lets customers get behind the wheel of the brand’s performance cars in a controlled setting.

The programme is designed to help participants push the limits of Maserati’s cars with guidance from professional instructors, regardless of their level of expertise.

More tracks, wider reach

For 2026, Maserati has expanded its venue list. The core Italian circuits, Modena, Varano de’ Melegari and Vallelunga continue from before, but the programme now also heads to Hockenheimring in Germany and Circuit Paul Ricard in France. This effectively opens the experience to a wider European audience, rather than keeping it largely Italy-focused.

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GT2 Stradale in focus

A big part of this year’s update is the increased focus on the GT2 Stradale. The advanced GT2 Racetrack Academy and GT Pro courses have been reworked and will now run at Vallelunga, a fast and technical circuit that allows drivers to build confidence gradually.

The GT2 Stradale itself is now the headline act. It uses Maserati’s Nettuno V6 engine, producing 640 hp, with a claimed 0–100 km/h time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of over 320 km/h. Compared to the MC20, it is also lighter by around 60 kg. Alongside it, participants will still get time in the MC20 and the GranTurismo Trofeo, depending on the course.

Real and virtual driving combined

Another element that continues from last year, but with a bigger role now, is simulation. Participants in the more advanced programmes will spend time on racing simulators, competing in virtual GT2 cars. These sessions are paired with telemetry data from real-world driving, giving drivers a clearer idea of where they can improve.

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Four ways to experience it

The programme is split into four formats, depending on how deep you want to go:

GT2 Racetrack Academy: The most intensive option, focused on maximising track performance with data analysis and instructor feedback

GT Pro: A full-day advanced course with multiple driving challenges and timed elements

GT Am: A shorter, half-day introduction to track driving, or

Modena GT Experience: A mix of driving sessions and a look inside Maserati’s factory and museum

Not just for drivers

Maserati is also keeping things inclusive for those not driving. Guests can opt for passenger laps or even limited driving sessions with instructors, depending on the package. There are also tailor-made corporate programmes, combining track time with hospitality and local experiences around Modena.

A long-running programme

The Master Maserati Driving Experience has been around since 1999. Over that time, it has hosted more than 9,000 participants across 600-plus courses, and with the 2026 update, Maserati is clearly trying to make it broader, more immersive, and a bit more accessible.

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