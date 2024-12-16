List of car and two-wheeler manufacturers to participate in Bharat Mobility Expo

All major cars and two-wheeler manufacturers in India will join the six-day long Bharat Mobility Global Expo to be held in Delhi next month. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has confirmed the list of the manufacturers who will participate in the event which will replace the biennial Indian Auto Expo last held in January 2023. The manufacturers' body has confirmed there will be 34 brands will participate in the event, the highest number since the first edition of the Auto Expo was held back in 1986.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which will be the 17th edition of the Indian Auto Expo, will be officially called The Motor Show. It will be organised by SIAM along with Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The event will be held at the Bharat Mandapam located at Pragati Maidan in Delhi from January 17. The event will conclude on January 22.

Auto Expo 2025: Carmakers to confirm participation

Among the major carmakers who will participate in the upcoming edition of the Auto Expo include Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota Motor, Hyundai Motor, Kia, JSW MG Motor, Skoda and Volkswagen, he stated. In the luxury car segment, German auto giants like the Mercedes, BMW and Porsche have confirmed attendance. BYD and VinFast are among foreign carmakers who specialise in electric vehicles. This will be the first time that the Vietnam-based EV maker will make debut in India.

Among some of the most anticipated cars to make debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo next year are Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Sierra.

Auto Expo 2025: Two-wheeler makers to confirm participation

In the two-wheeler segment, major manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Suzuki Motorcycle, and Yamaha will take part in the event. Electric scooter and motorcycle manufacturers like Ather Energy, Ola Electric will also participate for the first time in the Auto Expo.

The Auto Expo was last held in India in January 2023 at the India Expo Mart located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 was held from February 1-3 at the Pragati Maidan expo venue.

