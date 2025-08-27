Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 60 lakh pre-owned car sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki True Value (MSTV), the company’s organised pre-owned car retail channel, has announced that it has surpassed 60 lakh car sales since its inception in 2001. The brand reported sales of 4.92 lakh units in FY24-25, underlining the sustained demand for organised pre-owned cars in India.

In the past 20 years, True Value has grown to be one of the largest networks of used car retailers in the country. The brand claims to be based on values of warmth, simplicity, transparency, reliability and professionalism, and seeks to create trust in a market segment where most of our competitors are unorganised.

Also Read : From Maruti 800 to e-Vitara, Suzuki’s ₹70,000 Cr India plan signals continuity

Younger buyers driving growth

As per company estimates, 85 per cent of True Value customers are first-time buyers, which is a critical growth factor for them as the country moves to personal mobility. The average age of a True Value customer today stands at 31 years, reflecting the growing interest among younger demographics in pre-owned cars.

Maruti Suzuki executives said the milestone demonstrates the channel’s relevance across diverse customer profiles. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, said that True Value has established itself as a reliable and safe pre-owned car channel over the past two decades and continues to remain a strong preference among younger buyers.

Certification and quality checks

True Value-certified vehicles receive a 376-point quality inspection, from service history to documentation and refurbishment with Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts, before being placed on sale. Vehicles certified under this scheme are sold with up to one year warranty and three free services, designed to boost customer trust in the buying of used cars.

Also Read : Lithium import may weigh on EV battery making, says Maruti Suzuki Chairman

With operations through 606 True Value showrooms in 305 cities, the company now claims to be one of the largest organized pre-owned vehicle networks in the country. Customers can check the inventory on both the True Value website and mobile app using simple search filters by model, price and location. Buyers can book test drives online and move effortlessly from online to real-world physical locations.

To enable purchases, True Value also offers financing solutions through Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance that brings together options from banks and NBFCs on a digital platform.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: