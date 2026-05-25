Maruti Suzuki to launch E100 cars in India next month: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said Maruti Suzuki will launch vehicles capable of running on 100 per cent ethanol on Environment Day this year. The announcement comes shortly after the government notified new E30 ethanol blending standards, bringing ethanol-based fuels back into focus within the automotive sector.

Launch planned in Delhi

Speaking at an event, Gadkari said the programme will take place in Delhi during the Environment Day program. According to the minister, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki vehicles will run entirely on bioethanol.

He said, "On the occasion of Environment Day this year, there is a programme in Delhi where Maruti Suzuki will launch vehicles running 100 per cent on ethanol. At present, companies such as Toyota, Tata, Mahindra, and Suzuki... a total of 12 companies have already introduced such vehicles. Our two-wheelers have also arrived. We should minimise the use of petrol, diesel, and gas because 87 per cent of these fuels are imported into our country. They not only cause pollution but also increase imports."

Also Read : Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the fourth time in less than 2 weeks. Here's how much they cost now?

He also spoke about the government’s push towards alternatives to petrol and diesel, mentioning electric scooters, buses, trucks and tractors that have already entered the market. As per PTI, the minister stated, “Our biggest pollution problem is fossil fuels... petrol and diesel. That is why, as the Transport Minister, I am happy that we have introduced electric scooters, electric cars, electric buses, electric trucks, and now even electric tractors in the country. Not only this, but our farmers have now become energy providers and fuel providers for the nation."

“The vehicle in which I arrived today runs 100 per cent on bioethanol. Ethanol is priced at ₹65 per litre, and while running, the vehicle also generates 60 per cent electricity. I have been using this vehicle for the last one and a half years. Compared to petrol and diesel, the effective fuel cost comes to around ₹25 per litre. This is an import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous. Vehicles with such flex-fuel engines are going to be introduced on a large scale soon," he added.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki to increase car prices by up to ₹30,000 from June 2026

Other companies also mentioned

Gadkari added that several companies have already introduced ethanol-compatible vehicles in the country. He named Toyota, Tata, Mahindra and Suzuki among the manufacturers, while also stating that two-wheelers using the technology have arrived as well.

Ethanol back in discussion

The subject of ethanol-blended fuel has returned to discussion in recent weeks after the notification of E30 standards. The latest comments from Gadkari add to the government’s ongoing push towards alternative fuel technologies in India.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: