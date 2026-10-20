Maruti Suzuki to install 1,000 cameras and radar systems for Integrated Traffic Management in Gurugram

Maruti Suzuki , as part of its CSR initiatives, has joined hands with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Gurugram Police to implement the ITMS initiative in the city to expand the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). Under this initiative, the biggest carmaker in India has stated that it will add 1,000 cameras and radar systems in the second phase of the project at around 70 junctions across nine road stretches covering 65 kilometres of city roads. This will take the total deployment by Maruti Suzuki to 1,400 cameras across 93 junctions and 13 key road stretches.

Under its CSR initiative, Maruti Suzuki will add 1,000 cameras and radar systems in the second phase of the project at around 70 junctions across nine road stretches covering 65 kilometres of Gurugram roads.

Previously, in the first phase of the initiative, the automaker had installed 400 cameras and radars at 23 junctions across four road stretches in Gurugram. The auto OEM has stated that it has allocated approximately ₹75 crore for the ITMS Gurugram project.

The initiative aims to enhance road safety by leveraging advanced technology for traffic monitoring and enforcement. The car manufacturer claims that this initiative will improve adherence to traffic rules and encourage responsible driving practices among commuters. The system is designed to monitor red-light jumping, speed limit violations, automatic number plate recognition, and other traffic offences. After the violation is detected, the cameras record the vehicle registration number and send the information to the data server at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), based on which action is taken.

Speaking on this initiative, Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “This advanced tracking system addresses issues like riding without helmets, triple riding, red-light violations, over-speeding, and wrong-side driving. These violations highlight a critical road-safety challenge, as human error continues to be the leading cause of road accidents in India." He also added, “Improving road safety requires a combination of responsible driving, robust driving license testing and effective traffic enforcement. We are committed to working alongside authorities in these areas to build a safer mobility ecosystem."

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