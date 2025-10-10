Maruti Suzuki to add 500 new service workshops in FY25. Check details

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to make a strong after-sales expansion. The country’s largest carmaker has announced that it aims to add 500 new service workshops to its network in the current financial year, signalling how crucial service accessibility has become in retaining customer trust in a highly competitive market. The announcement came alongside the inauguration of Maruti Suzuki’s 5,000th Arena Service touchpoint in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Maruti Suzuki repaired more than 27 million cars in FY 2024-25, the highest ever in a single year of operations. And in the first half of FY 2025-26 (April–September), it has already serviced more than 14 million vehicles.

Why service touchpoints matter more than ever

For a brand that already sells more cars than any other manufacturer in India, the real challenge lies in keeping those customers satisfied years after they’ve driven off the showroom floor. Maruti Suzuki India's MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi emphasized this, saying that locality and speed of service are now as significant as fuel efficiency or features to customers.

The company claims its network today can handle over 30 million cars annually, a figure unmatched in the Indian automotive space.

Expanding beyond big cities

With over 5,640 service touchpoints across 2,818 cities, Maruti’s footprint now includes urban workshops, rural service points, Maruti Suzuki Authorised Service Stations and even Service-on-Wheels units designed for remote regions. Tamil Nadu alone has more than 400 service outlets, evidencing how depth of service network is being given importance in high-demand states.

This is not an approach about size, it's an approach about presence. For many small towns, a Maruti service station is often the first structured automotive service facility customers encounter, making it a trust-building exercise for the brand.

Maruti added 460 touchpoints last fiscal across its Arena and Nexa service channels. Now, with a fresh target of 500 more workshops in FY 2025-26, it is clear that the company sees service infrastructure as a defensive moat against rising competition from newer players in the mass and premium segments.

