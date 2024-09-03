Maruti Suzuki supports flood victims, offers car repairs. Check details

Maruti Suzuki India has stated that it has donated ₹3 crore to the PM CARES fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in support of the relief efforts across various states affected by flood-like conditions due to heavy rains. Along with this, the company has taken other measures to help flood-affected areas.

Maruti Suzuki claimed to have set an integrated pre-emptive alert system aimed at sending advance warnings to customers on impending disasters and advisory on precautionary measures to avoid car damage. Using weather forecasts issued by the Government of India, it claims to have sent 170 lakh advance alerts to its customers between July 2023 and August 2024.

Additonally, Maruti Suzuki workshops teamed up with vehicle towing agencies to provide round the clock service. The claims settlement process was also expedited through Maruti Insurance with the assistance of various insurance partners. Besides this, Maruti’s On-Road Service (MOS) teams were also mobilized by the company to support customers during this period of distress. Maruti Suzuki further added that the workshops worked for extended period in impacted areas.

Maruti Suzuki August sales

Maruti Suzuki reported an 8.35 per cent YoY decline in the sales of passenger vehicles. Passenger cars, including the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Dzire, Swift, and Baleno, declined by up to 18.83 percent YoY. The utility vehicles segment showed a positive trend, where sales reached 62,684 units during the month, up 6.7 per cent YoY.

In all, from April to August, total sales of the company were down 3.13 per cent YoY. Sales of passenger cars remained weak, sliding down 13.78 per cent YoY, while the UV segment posted strong growth of 14.12 per cent YoY.

Despite these, the export performance of Maruti Suzuki told somewhat a different story. The company exported 26,003 units in August this year, up 5.6 percent YoY. For April-August, Maruti Suzuki's total exports stood at 120,548 units from 110,031 units in the corresponding period of last year, up 9.55 percent YoY.

