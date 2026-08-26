Maruti Suzuki starts rail dispatches to Pollachi, adds capacity for 11,000+ vehicles annually

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that its automobile rake reached Pollachi Railway Terminal in Tamil Nadu earlier this week, making it the first passenger vehicle manufacturer to dispatch vehicles by rail to the terminal. The rake, carrying 120 vehicles, including models like Wagon R , Ertiga , Dzire , and Celerio , was flagged off from Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar in-plant railway siding on August 18, 2026.

Maruti Suzuki has dispatched its first rail-based vehicle shipment to Pollachi, carrying 120 cars, while expanding rail logistics to reduce emissions and target 35% rail dispatches by FY2031



Maruti Suzuki: Pollachi Railway Terminal



The company stated that it has worked closely with Indian Railways to operationalise Pollachi Railway Terminal for rail-based vehicle dispatches, adding another destination in Southern India, alongside Coimbatore. It further added that the terminal will enhance Maruti Suzuki’s ability to serve its customers in Southern India.

Coming ahead of Onam in Kerala, it will help the company better serve customers during the festival period. The Pollachi Railway Terminal is expected to support nearly 70 automobile rakes annually, enabling the delivery of over 11,000 additional vehicles each year through railways to the region.





Maruti Suzuki: Rail-based Vehicle Dispatches

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki adopted rail-based vehicle dispatches in FY 2014-15 to reduce CO2 emissions, lower fuel consumption, and reduce overall road congestion. The company has increased the share of rail in its outbound vehicle dispatches from 5 per cent in FY 2014-15 to 26.5 per cent in FY 2025-26 and dispatched over 32 lakh vehicles cumulatively to date. The company aims to increase its share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY 2030-31.

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Maruti Suzuki: New and Upcoming Launches

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelift of its sub-4m SUV, the Brezza, at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.39 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is powered by two different powertrains: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged BoosterJet engine producing 109 PS and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and a 1.5L K15C four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 103 PS and 139 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

The company is set to launch an updated version of its premium hatchback, the Baleno, in India on September 5. It is expected to get exterior upgrades along with a few interior updates and a new transmission option.

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