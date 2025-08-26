Maruti Suzuki starts Lithium-ion cell and electrode production in India

Maruti Suzuki today commenced the manufacturing of its lithium-ion battery cells and the electrodes in India. Produced in collaboration with Toshiba and Denso, these cells will be made inside Maruti Suzuki's plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat and Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India.

The new cells will be used in the carmaker's new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e Vitara, which will be exported to 100 countries. The e-Vitara will be offered in two battery capacities internationally: a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh battery pack.

Maruti Suzuki Gujarat plant:

The Hansalpur facility is now India’s first Lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in Gujarat and was established as a joint venture between Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki. The facility has received a total investment of ₹4,267 crore and boasts an annual manufacturing capacity of 7,50,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara made its India debut at the expo ahead of its launch

The eVitara is Maruti Suzuki’s debut Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and is being positioned as a global product, to be exported to 100 countries. Already launched in the UK, the SUV will take on strong competition in India from models such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV. It will be offered with 18-inch aero-optimised alloys wrapped in Goodyear tyres.

The eVitara will be offered globally in two battery pack options, a 49 kWh unit and a 61.1 kWh unit. The smaller pack puts out 142 bhp and 193 Nm of torque with a front-wheel drive setup, offering a WLTP-tested range of up to 344 km. The larger unit is available in two configurations. The FWD version produces 171 bhp and 193 Nm of torque with a range of up to 426 km, while the AWD variant delivers 181 bhp and 307 Nm of torque with a range of up to 395 km.

