Maruti Suzuki sets up JIM in Haryana to boost auto sector vocational training

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has officially launched admissions for the initial academic session at its recently commissioned Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in Sonipat, Haryana. The centre, established at Master Atul government ITI, will go on stream in September 2025 and can train more than 100 students in four vocational trades—Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV), Machinist, Welder, and Fitter.

The centre, established at Master Atul government ITI, will go on stream in September 2025 and can train more than 100 students in four vocational trades—Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV), Machinist, Welder, and Fitter.

The company has invested ₹10 crore in establishing the new JIM campus as part of its broader skill development initiatives aligned with the government’s ‘Skill India Mission’. This is Maruti Suzuki’s second JIM in the state, following the earlier institute set up at Uncha Majra.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki hits 5,500 after sales touchpoints, services 2.7 crore vehicles in FY 2024–25

Structured training with industry integration

Affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and accredited by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the JIM Sonipat will implement a dual training model. This model blends classroom instruction with hands-on, shop-floor experience. The curriculum will cover essential subjects like safety, quality control, and technical disciplines, along with Japanese manufacturing practices such as kaizen (continuous improvement) and workplace discipline.

This approach is intended to make students job-ready with a skillset that meets current industry standards, especially in the automotive manufacturing space.

Government support and strategic collaborations

Under a Memorandum of Agreement, the Haryana government provided the land and building for JIM Sonipat, while Maruti Suzuki took charge of infrastructure upgrades, installation of training equipment, and overall operations. A real-life assembly line has also been set up at the facility to offer students practical exposure to automotive manufacturing.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch by September 2025. Everything we know so far

Haryana's Minister of State for Youth Empowerment & Entrepreneurship, Gaurav Gautam, recognised the initiative as a significant contribution to state development. He emphasized that the training offered by Maruti Suzuki would fill the skills gap in the manufacturing industry and meet national employment objectives.

Part of a larger skill-building strategy

JIM Sonipat is part of various initiatives under the multi-pronged skill development strategy of Maruti Suzuki. Besides establishing standalone JIMs, the company also assists 23 government ITIs pan-India and facilitated the establishment of 31 Automobile Skill Enhancement Centres (ASECs) for advanced auto training.

Additionally, the Company made investments in new age technology education (hybrid and electric cars) with the launch of high-voltage technology in 130 ITIs in India. Maruti Suzuki invested over ₹450 crore for skill development as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program until FY2024–25.

JIMs are a part of a collaboration between the governments of India and Japan to educate 30,000 Indian youth with manufacturing capabilities as the target to finalize this by 2026. JIMs have seen over 2,100 students graduate from Maruti Suzuki sponsored JIM since the program was conceptualized.

As the automotive industry transitions from older technologies and quality requirements to newer technologies and higher quality requirements, Maruti Suzuki and their future in Sonipat will help prepare India’s workforce for the future.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: